Little Fatty

Come on in and enjoy!

3809 Grand View Blvd

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)

Popular Items

Asian Greens$14.00
market greens, garlic, ginger, crispy shallot and garlic, mushroom salt - Vegan, Gluten Free
Beef Chow Fun$18.00
Wok-seared grass-fed angus beef, rice noodles, garlic chives, bean sprouts, soy sauce
Long beans$15.00
Oyster mushrooms, fermented shallots, chilis, goji berries, sesame seeds - Vegan, Gluten Free
XO Fatty Noodles$15.00
rolled chow fun, XO sauce, bean sprouts, garlic chives - Gluten Free - contains shellfish, cannot remove
No Utensils
General Tso's Cauliflower$16.00
rice flour, jalapeños, sesame seeds - Vegan, Gluten Free
Scallion Pancake$8.00
green onion, sesame oil, black vinegar -
Vegan
Lg Rice$5.00
Steamed white rice - Gluten Free, Vegan
Orange Chicken$16.00
soy, dried chilies, orange zest
Walnut Shrimp$21.00
citrus mayo, candied walnuts, radish -
Gluten Free
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3809 Grand View Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

