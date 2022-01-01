Little Fatty
Come on in and enjoy!
3809 Grand View Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3809 Grand View Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tangaroa Fish Market
Come enjoy the freshest seafood on this side of the pacific! Whether you want to sit down and enjoy a quality meal or pick up some fish to make for dinner, we got you covered.
Hatchet Hall
Located in Culver City / West Los Angeles, Hatchet Hall is a wood fire cookery with an emphasis on ingredients and old American techniques.
Rasselbock Los Angeles
Come on in and enjoy!
Hannosuke
Bringing freshly fried Tempura to you daily