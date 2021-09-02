Go
Little Fish BYOB

Little Fish now has delivery!

746 s. 6th street

Popular Items

WILD HALIBUT GRENOBLOISE$37.00
Filet of Nova Scotia Halibut, pan roasted, served with Bacon Brown butter sauce, herbs, capers.
*BACON
*DAIRY
BENTO BOX SPECIAL$30.00
*updated 2/9/21*
A variety of fish, Ginger scallion Meatball, a variety of vegetables, soy egg.
check out instagram @littlefishphilly for our latest bento assortment
*contains pork/shellfish*
*cannot be modified*
HAMACHI SASHIMI$22.00
slices of Hamachi, pistachio shallot vinaigrette, grapes, celery
*contains nuts
SCALLOP TOAST$24.00
Raw scallops dressed in chili oil, fresh cremini mushrooms, chives, pipparras pickled peppers
* contains gluten
*spicy
TUNA "TATAKI"$49.00
lightly grilled raw Bigeye Tuna medallions, Seared foie gras, kumquat sauce, mandarins, shiso, chrysanthemum
ROASTED MUSHROOMS$11.00
mix of maitake, shiitake, oyster mushrooms seasoned with garlic butter and soy
SAUTEED GREENS$12.00
Greens sauteed with xiaosing wine, garlic, oyster sauce, butter
*SOY/GLUTEN
Blistered Shishito Peppers$7.00
dressed with lemon juice and olive oil
ROASTED YUKON POTATOES$9.00
baby Yukon potatoes roasted with garlic, butter and herbs
STEAMED RED GROUPER$36.00
Filet of grouper steamed with a sauce of soy, ginger, scallion, cilantro
Location

746 s. 6th street

philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
