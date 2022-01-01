Go
Little 5 Pizza

Little 5 Pizza is known for its huge New York style slices! Big enough to fold in half!

PIZZA

422 Seminole Ave NE • $

Avg 4.3 (988 reviews)

Popular Items

Build-A-Medium Pie$14.97
Build a Med Pizza with all your favorite toppings!!
Garlic Knot$1.99
Med Little 5 Special$22.00
Med Hawaiian$19.00
Build-A-Large Pie$16.97
Build-NY-Slice$4.99
Thin buttered crust made in a traditional New York pizzeria style, big enough to fold in half.
Build-A-Sicilian Pie$19.97
SICILIAN PIZZA (THICK CRUST)
Risen dough deep dish style, finished with red sauce then topped to order
Extra Dressing$0.92
Garlic Knot$1.99
Knotted dough oven browned with a garlic butter, topping and fresh garlic with basil. Served with a side of marinara.
Margherita
Tomatoes, fresh garlic, light cheese and fresh basil
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

422 Seminole Ave NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

