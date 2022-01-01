Little 5 Pizza
Little 5 Pizza is known for its huge New York style slices! Big enough to fold in half!
PIZZA
422 Seminole Ave NE • $
422 Seminole Ave NE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
