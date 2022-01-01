Little 5 Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
1130 University Boulevard B6
Popular Items
Location
1130 University Boulevard B6
Tuscaloosa AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Thomas Rib Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Half Shell Oyster House
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
Mugshots Grill & Bar
Laid-back, convivial spot for gourmet burgers, sandwiches & salads, some with a Hawaiian twist, plus beer.
Mo'Bay Beignet Mobile
Come in and enjoy!