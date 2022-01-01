Little Food Studio

Go
849 Upshur Street NW

Popular Items

Lynne Sandwich$12.50
Hot Capicola, Hot Honey, Gorgonzola, Arugula
Sausage Roll$4.25
Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
Bianca Sandwich$12.50
Hot Ham, Mozzarella, Pecorino Cream, Tomato
Nichelle (Vegetarian) Sandwich$12.50
Marinated Eggplant, Mozzarella, Pesto, Tomato Cream, Arugula
Marie (Vegetarian) Sandwich$12.50
Fresh Tomato, Tomato Cream, Mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula
Burnetta Sandwich$13.50
Mortadella, Burrata, Pistachio, Castelvetrano Olive
Scone$4.25
Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip
Ellen Sandwich$13.50
Turkey Breast, Prosciutto, Pesto, Tomato, Arugula
Cookie$2.50
Sea Salt Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, & Seasonal
Latte, 12oz$4.50
Our Signature Blend of Espresso with Steamed Milk
Location

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
