We’re back at it. Granted, this wasn’t our original vision of Little Fox, but we are fortunate to be able to reformat quickly and safely, so we can continue to serve our customers. We are now taking orders online and preparing them for pick-up on Saturday. This is a learning curve for us. Any problems please reach out to info@littlefoxstl.com

2800 Shenandoah Ave

Popular Items

Short Ribs$14.00
thin-cut short ribs, calabrian chili & Italian fish sauce, fennel & cabbage slaw
Delicata Squash$15.00
masarepa-battered delicata rings, lemon, scallion, provolone piccante, Hawthorne honey, aleppo pepper
Brussels Sprouts Salad$14.00
shaved brussels, kale, mint, ricotta salata, spiced pepitas, maple cider vinaigrette
Artichokes$7.00
crispy artichokes with sauce au vert
'Nduja Croquettas$9.00
Spanish bomba rice, spicy prosciutto, aioli, pecorino (3 pieces)
Pan Roasted Cod$30.00
carrot purée, farro, roasted brussels sprouts & carrots, crispy leeks
Flatiron Steak$31.00
tallow butter, creamed winter greens, crispy fingerlings potatoes
Half Chicken$29.00
anchovy + rosemary marinade, braised escarole, castelvetrano olives, spring onions
Royal Trumpet Mushrooms$16.00
grilled wild Ozark Forest mushrooms, soubise, frisée, sherry vinaigrette, chive oil
Herb Cavatelli$21.00
housemade cavatelli, fennel, roasted cauliflower, parmigiano reggiano, toasted breadcrumb, gremolata
Location

2800 Shenandoah Ave

Saint Louis MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
