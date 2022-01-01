Go
Little Frenchie

Little Frenchie is a chef-driven approachable bistro modeled after Parisian neighborhood cafes. Enjoy our rotating menu of Provencal classics, our immense selection of unique cheeses imported from France and our extensive wine collection from both France and California. We take pride in the imported and local ingredients we use; our produce is sourced from regional farmers, and our seafood from local area fisherman.

Popular Items

Burger$23.00
raclette cheese, caramelized onion, aioli, arugula, tomato, cornichon pickle, brioche bun, pommes frites
JARDIN SALAD$16.00
mixed greens salad with shaved seasonal vegetables, fines herbs, house shallot vinaigrette
BEET SALAD$20.00
roasted beet salad, fromage blanc, hazelnuts, herb oil
Chicken$34.00
half roasted chicken, red pepper coulis, sweet corn, arugula, pickled cherry tomato, chicken jus
French Baguette$7.00
Demi Baguette
Normandy Butter
Steak Au Poivre$61.00
snake river farms wagyu new york, asparagus, mustard seed, cognac peppercorn sauce
Nicoise$24.00
Poached Albacore, baby greens, grape tomatoes, fingerling potato, hard cooked egg, haricot vert, herbs, sherry vinaigrette
Short Rib$39.00
tender red wine braised short rib, Root Vegetables, Red Wine Jus
POMMES FRITES$7.00
house cut and twice fried kennebec potatoes, garlic aioli
Sea Bass$39.00
Asparagus, salmon roe beurre blanc, chives
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1166 Orange Ave

Coronado CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
