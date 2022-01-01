Little Frenchie
Little Frenchie is a chef-driven approachable bistro modeled after Parisian neighborhood cafes. Enjoy our rotating menu of Provencal classics, our immense selection of unique cheeses imported from France and our extensive wine collection from both France and California. We take pride in the imported and local ingredients we use; our produce is sourced from regional farmers, and our seafood from local area fisherman.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
1166 Orange Ave
Coronado CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
