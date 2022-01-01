Go
Little Grill's Comida Mexicana

Come in and enjoy!

50 Smith St

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$8.00
Kosher Dill Pickle lightly battered and deep fried with, Avocado Aioli
Sticky Vermonter$14.00
Sticky glazed Maple Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Maple Aioli top a juicy fresh grilled burger. GET STUCK ON A STICKY!
The Classic$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Onions, and Pickles with our Special Sauce. Also available with Bacon.
Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger$15.00
Seasoned chunks of Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pease, Corn, Cheese, and Mayo Grilled inside a Kaiser Roll. **WARNING**: This product is EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE
South West Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken or Steak, fresh Guacamole, Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, and corn and Salsa. Served with our Tequila-Lime Dressing
Street Tacos$11.00
Two Tacos filled with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggies. Served with Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Cheese, and fresh Cilantro. Rice and Beans.
DIRTY Burger$14.00
This burger is topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Onion Rings.
Chicken Fingers$11.00
Served bone-in or boneless tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Chipotle BBQ Sauce.
Burrito$14.00
Your choice of Steak, chicken, Shrimp, or Veggie. Hand rolled into a large Flour Tortilla with Black Beans and cheese. Covered in Red Chili Sauce and more cheese, then baked to perfection.
Quesadilla$13.00
Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, or Veggies with warm gooey Cheese, Pico de Galo, and Chipotle Sour Cream all grilled inside a Flour Tortilla
Location

50 Smith St

Woodsville NH

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
