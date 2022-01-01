Go
Little Havana Bar & Grill

Come in and Enjoy and
! Taste The Culture !

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

6240 Coral Ridge Drive • $$

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)

Popular Items

Cilantro Sauce$0.75
Beef Empanada Appetizer$2.59
Little Havana Steak$19.99
Little Havana Steak Lunch$13.99
Vaca Frita$14.99
Cuban Sandwich$8.99
Maduros$2.79
Ham Croquette Appetizer$1.29
Chicken Steak$13.49
Shredded Beef$13.99
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6240 Coral Ridge Drive

Coral Springs FL

Sunday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
