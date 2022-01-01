Go
Toast

Little Honeycomb

EAT. DRINK. RELAX...
Little Honeycomb is the place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet. Our food is nutritious, delicious, and affordable, and we welcome diners young and old, stop by and get a taste of Little Honeycomb.

540 Lincoln Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sliders$14.00
Burger$14.00
Half-Pound Homemade Hamburger with cheddar cheese made to order with choice of Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Onions
French Fries$5.00
Fiesta Salad$15.00
Kids Chicken Strips$9.00
Kids Hot Dog$8.00
Full Slab$26.00
Cobb Salad$15.00
Chicken Milanese Salad$16.00
Pulled Pork$14.00
Hand-Pulled Pork topped with our BBQ sauce and served on a Brioche Bun
See full menu

Location

540 Lincoln Ave

Winnetka IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bake Homemade Pizza - Winnetka

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Avli Estiatorio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Pomeroy

No reviews yet

Pomeroy, loosely translated by the French to mean "The King's Apple," is a neighborhood bistro for great friends and fine foods in the charming heart of Winnetka. Inspired by the Parisian greats, the restaurant is comfortable and elegant, bringing accessible French-inspired fare to the North Shore.

Little Lan’s

No reviews yet

Little Lan's specializes in Chinese, serving the North Shore since 1992.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston