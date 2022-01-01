Little Italy Brick Oven Pizza
Open today 11:30 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
2700 W Pecan Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
2700 W Pecan Street, Pflugerville TX 78660
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Pflugerville
FD's Grill House
4.3 • 1,119
15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurant
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
4.0 • 828
15821 Central Commerce Dr Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurant