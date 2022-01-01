Go
Banner picView gallery

Little Italy Brick Oven Pizza

Open today 11:30 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2700 W Pecan Street

Pflugerville, TX 78660

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Margarita Pie$14.50
Saus Pepperoni Mush Marscapone Special$18.75
13x18 pie 1” thick over 1lb cheese
Meatball Hero Goat Cheese 8"$9.75
Beef/Pork Cheese,Sauce Hero
Wings$7.50
Slice Pepperoni$2.75

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

2700 W Pecan Street, Pflugerville TX 78660

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Popular restaurants in Pflugerville

FD's Grill House
orange star4.3 • 1,119
15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
orange star4.0 • 828
15821 Central Commerce Dr Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
West Pecan Coffee + Beer
orange star4.9 • 685
100 W Pecan St. Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Down South CaJJun Eats
orange star4.1 • 471
15630 Vision Drive Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Three Legged Goat
orange star4.7 • 128
200 E Pecan #5 Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext

Little Italy Brick Oven Pizza

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston