Little Italy Pizza and Italian Restaurant

Come in and enjoy a family Italian atmosphere!

696 Angus st Rural Hall north Carolina 27045

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Regular Stromboli$15.95
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Cheese Steak$8.95
Steak and cheese on a sub roll
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, green and black olives, onions, carrots, and cheese
16" Two Topping Pizza$12.99
Garlic Knots$5.25
Mini Cannoli$1.75
Buffalo Wings (10pcs)$15.99
Choose from mild, medium, hot or barbecue
16" One Topping Pizza$12.99
Side Salad$3.75
Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, and onion
Chicken Steak$8.95
Chicken and cheese on a sub roll
Location

696 Angus st Rural Hall north Carolina 27045

Rural Hall NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

