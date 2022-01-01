Go
Little Japan

Little Japan
Dine in open

SUSHI

113 depot st • $$

Avg 4.6 (258 reviews)

Popular Items

California Roll$5.95
Crab meat, avocados, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds
Shrimp Sauce (White sauce)
Super Crunchy Roll$6.95
Crab meat and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.
Onion Soup
Cream Cheese Puffs$3.99
Crab rangoons
Hibachi Steak$9.99
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.
Teriyaki Chicken$8.99
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in Teriyaki sauce and broccoli.
Egg Roll (1)$1.25
Made with pork, chicken, shredded carrots, and clear noodles.
Hibachi Chicken$8.99
Comes with sweet carrots, cooked in soy sauce and mushrooms.
BYO Poke Bowl
Location

113 depot st

Hartwell GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
