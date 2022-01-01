Little Japan
Come in and enjoy!
Dine in open
SUSHI
113 depot st • $$
Popular Items
Location
113 depot st
Hartwell GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
KnotHeads Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Boathouse Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Little Japan of Royston
Come in and enjoy!
DINE IN ANd Carry out AVAILABLE
Echo South Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!