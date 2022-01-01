Go
Little Juliet

Classic dishes from Juliet Italian Kitchen delivered directly to your door.

8023 Burnet Rd

Popular Items

Chicken Piccata$20.00
Chicken breast lightly floured and panned fried with a white wine and caper butter sauce over sautéed spinach, garlic and lemon juice.
Contains: allium & garlic, citrus, dairy, gluten, wine.
Side of Pasta$6.00
Fettuccine with parmesan cream or rigatoni marinara. Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.
Lasagna$17.50
17 layers of fresh pasta, ricotta, and Bolognese.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, eggs, gluten, nightshade.
Spaghetti Bolognese$17.50
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan, and pecorino.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.
Chopped Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with Caesar dressing.
Contains: allium & garlic, citrus, dairy, eggs, fish, gluten.
Butter Lettuce Salad$8.00
Avocado, red onion, and candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette.
Contains: allium, tree nuts.
Fettuccine Funghi$18.50
Fettuccine, parmesan mushroom cream sauce, spinach and roasted garlic, fried rosemary, and breadcrumbs.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten.
Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka$16.50
Rigatoni in a spicy vodka tomato sauce, bacon, parmesan and pecorino.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.
Chicken Parm$21.50
Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.
Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Roasted Brussel sprouts with bacon and calabrese agrodolce. Contains: nightshade, allium.
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
