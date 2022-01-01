Little Juliet
Classic dishes from Juliet Italian Kitchen delivered directly to your door.
8023 Burnet Rd
Popular Items
Location
8023 Burnet Rd
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
hi wings
The Best Korean Fried Chicken is in Austin.
hiwings is proud to serve you truly delicious and fresh chicken cooked with the most carefully selected (and the best!) ingredients.
Closed
With humble roots as a late night food trailer, team ADP got their start pressing panini for the show goers and bar patrons of the Red River Cultural District. With an insatiable hunger for big, bold, Texas sized flavor and all things sandwich the team partnered with Executive Chef Reed Faitak in the summer of 2012 and took the leap to a brick and mortar operation.
With the advent of a tiny, yet proper kitchen, Chef Reed and his team found their culinary calling by way of the classic Mexican sandwich, the Torta. Fresh baked Telera Rolls were the perfect platform for Chef Reeds' endless creativity and unique approach to balancing classic and contemporary flavors and techniques. A Chef's approach to sandwiches was born, and as they say, the rest is history.
PhoNatic
Substitute zucchini noodles to make your pho even healthier!!!
Summer Moon
Come in and enjoy!