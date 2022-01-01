Go
Little Leon

3636 Henderson Blvd • $$

Hummus A Song$12.75
Coconut Basmati Rice, Kale w/ Lemon, Hummus, Spicy Broccoli, Herb Roasted Peppers, Pickled Cabbage, Feta, Peri Peri Chicken, Tzatziki, Herb Vinaigrette
HULA HULA$13.99
Coconut Basmati Rice, Harvest Mix, Smashed Avocado, Edamame, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Red Cabbage, Crispy Wanton, Black Sesame Seeds, Miso Sesame Tuna Poke , Fuego Sauce
GOLDEN HOUR$11.99
Turmeric Quinoa, Kale w/ lemon, Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potato, Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Beets, Feta, Pumpkin Seeds, Citrus Chicken, Maple Vinaigrette
EL SUPREMO$10.99
Harvest Mix, Romaine, Mexican Corn, Pineapple Pico, Warm Black Beans, Feta, Pickled Red Onion, Radishes, Peri Peri Chicken, Creamy Lime Cilantro
FANCY DINNER$11.99
Romaine, Arugula, Pesto Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Balsamic Roasted Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Cumin Rubbed Steak, Chipotle Honey Dressing
Bean Spirit$12.99
Purple Rice, Purple Slaw, Warm Black Beans, Mexican Corn, Pesto Tomatoes, Queso Fresca, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Cumin Rubbed Steak, Chipotle Honey Dressing
Thai, Thai Again$13.75
Spicy Rice Noodle, Purple Slaw, Spicy Broccoli, Herb Roasted Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Cashews, Lemon Garlic Shrimp, Thai Cashew Dressing
Green Mint Tea$2.95
Good for your whole body and freshens your breath!
HEART BEET$8.75
Arugula, Harvest Mix, Roast Beets, Pickled Red Onion, Radish, Feta, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Honey Beet Dressing
THE TALENTED MR ROMAINE$10.99
Romaine, Harvest Mix, Marinated Cucumbers, Pesto Tomatoes, Chickpeas Salad, Feta, Pickled Onions, Citrus Chicken, Herb Vinaigrette
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3636 Henderson Blvd

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:30 pm
