The Little London

Bringing Birmingham AL, the best of British and international tastes of London from across the pond, for you to eat in our original British double decker bus - The Duchess.

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

162 Oxmoor Rd • $$

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)

Popular Items

Bangers & Mash$16.50
Two links of Cumberland sausage on top of homemade mashed potatoes and drizzled in onion gravy
Fish’n’Chips$16.50
No words needed. Little London’s food truck favorite! Two battered cod loins with our from scratch British style steak fries. Served with our famous from-scratch dill tartar sauce
Vegetable Masaman Pakoras$8.50
Another Bea crazy - a mild vegetable, creamy, coconut curry made into crispy fried fritters.
Red Cabbage Salad$4.00
Shredded red cabbage lightly pickled in a balsamic agave dressing
Chef T’s White Chocolate Bread Pudding with Vanilla Ice Cream$7.00
A food truck favorite so we kept it. We don't want to give away all our secrets so there's bread, there's vanilla, there's cream.... it's a hug.
Chef T’s Mac Cakes (3)$8.50
Our Exec Chef’s famous Mac’n’Cheese Balls. There are no words to describe Chef T’s Mac’n’Cheese.
Pie & Chips$16.50
A Little London food truck favorite. Our famous beef and vegetable stew in a puff pastry pocket.
Kid Fish N Chips$8.50
Kid size portion of our fish ‘n’ chips
Gravy$0.40
Homemade beef gravy
SpagBol$14.00
A British favorite. Bea’s braised beef ragu has a base of blended onions, garlic, carrots, celery, and tomato with oregano. Served with linguine and fresh Parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

162 Oxmoor Rd

Birmingham AL

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

