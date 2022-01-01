Go
Little Mexico of De Pere

Mexican food, drinks, and more.

310 N WISCONSIN STREET

Popular Items

Chori-Pollo$13.95
Grilled chicken with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Burrito Dinner (Rice/Beans/Bandera Salad)$12.95
10” flour tortilla with your choice of meat and red, green
or cheese sauce filled with lettuce, rice, and beans. Served
with a side of pico de gallo and guacamole.
Chips$1.25
(Single) Taco Mexicano$3.00
(ORDER) Tacos Mexicanos (Rice/Beans/Salsa, Sal Avoca)$12.95
Three corn or flour tortillas with your choice of carne asada, birria, carnitas, pastor, shredded chicken or shredded beef (no single order) top with cilantro and onions (or substitute for American Style). Served with a side of rice, beans,
salsa, and avocado salsa.
Quesadilla Dinner$13.95
Triangles of flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak or carnitas. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Add sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes add $1.
Enchiladas$13.95
Three corn tortillas covered with red, green or cheese sauce and your choice of Shredded Chicken, ground beef or Carnitas. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Substitute for Grilled Chicken, Steak, or Seafood (Shrimp, Crab, and Scallops) add $2.00
Chimichanga$13.95
Large rolled flour tortilla lightly fried filled with your choice
of meat and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice,
beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Queso Dip$4.95
Homemade Guacamole$4.95
Avocado mixed with tomatoes and onions.
Location

310 N WISCONSIN STREET

De Pere WI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
