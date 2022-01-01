Go
Toast

Little Miner Taco

Order Take Out & Enjoy! We deliver through Uber Eats

1110 Congress St NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Birria de Res Quesotacos$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Rice + Beans$5.00
seasoned rice with vegetables & classic refried black beans
Street Corn$8.00
roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli, lime
Tamales (5pk, 10pk, 25pk)
Pre-Order today and pick up on Thursday!
Please ONLY order tamales for this pre-order.
All additional items will be null and voided.
FIESTABOX for TWO$40.00
feeds 2 people - includes 4 birria tacos, 2 beef consommé broths, 1/2 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, mushroom) and 2 drinks
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans
Birria de Res Munchwrap$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla, jack cheese, grilled a la plancha with a side of rice and beans
Grilled Chicken Quesotacos$15.00
three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
See full menu

Location

1110 Congress St NE

Washington DC

Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Butter Chicken #3

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

East Street Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Butter Chicken Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston