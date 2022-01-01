Go
Little Miner Taco

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS

4308 Rhode Island Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Street Taco$5.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla, jack cheese, grilled a la plancha with a side of rice and beans
Chicken Tinga Taco$4.00
corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish
Birria de Res Burrito$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with slow braised beef, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Birria de Res Street Taco$5.00
corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
**does not include cheese or beef consomme**
Street Corn$8.00
roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli, lime
Birria de Res Quesotacos$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Loaded Fries$11.00
fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
FIESTABOX for TWO$40.00
feeds 2 people - includes 4 birria tacos, 2 beef consommé broths, 1/2 order of loaded fries, choice of 1 burrito (birria, chicken tinga, grilled chicken, mushroom) and 2 drinks
Chicken Tinga Quesotacos$15.00
three corn tortillas filled with stewed chicken tinga, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, habanero onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4308 Rhode Island Ave

Brentwood MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm


