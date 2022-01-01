Go
Little Miner Taco

LMT @ The Sandlot in Georgetown THU-SUN weekly

2715 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga Street Taco$4.50
shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish
Birria de Res Street Taco$5.50
slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
Grilled Chicken Quesotacos$16.00
three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Street Corn$8.00
Roasted corn, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, chives, onion, cilantro
Birria Quesadilla$14.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, melted cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Sour Cream
Agua Fresca Cucumber Lime Mint$3.50
Birria de Res Quesotacos$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Grilled Chicken Street Taco$4.50
salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
Birria de Res Munchwrap$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Location

Washington D.C WA

Sunday11:45 am - 5:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 5:15 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 5:15 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 5:15 pm
Friday11:45 am - 5:15 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 5:15 pm
