Little Miner Taco

22551 Cabin branch ave

Popular Items

Guacamole + Chips$12.00
Loaded Fries$11.00
thick cut sidewinder fries, queso, chives, sriracha aioli, avocado salsa, scallions
Salsa Roja$1.00
Mushroom Taco$4.00
Oyster Mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives
Birria de Res with Consommé Broth$15.00
3 Birria Tacos, Braised Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese, Green Onion, with 4 oz of Beef Consommé Broth
Street Corn$8.00
roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle lime aioli
Habanero Salsa$1.00
Location

22551 Cabin branch ave

1009 W. Barre St MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
