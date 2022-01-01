Little Neck restaurants you'll love

Little Neck's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Thai
Must-try Little Neck restaurants

Il Bacco image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Il Bacco

253-24 Northern Blvd, Little Neck

Avg 4.2 (1036 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Calamari Fritti O Piccante$16.00
Vongole Oreganato$15.00
Timballo Siciliana$22.00
Bangkok Avenue image

NOODLES

Bangkok Avenue

253-21 Northern Blvd, Little Neck

Avg 4.6 (208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai Boran$18.00
Stir fried thin rice noodles encased in an egg omelette w/ jumbo prawn, shrimp, peanuts, dried shrimp, shallot, bean sprouts, scallion, egg, sweet radish, bean curd
Curry Puff$8.00
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip
Crispy Spring Roll$6.00
(V) Fried vegetables spring rolls with plum sauce
Rokstar Chicken image

 

Rokstar Chicken

242-02 61st Ave, Douglaston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boneless - FULL$27.82
★ Most Popular Item! ★
Whole - FULL$29.82
★ Most Popular Item! ★
Moo - Pickled Radish$2.82
