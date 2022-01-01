Little Neck restaurants you'll love
Little Neck's top cuisines
Must-try Little Neck restaurants
More about Il Bacco
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Il Bacco
253-24 Northern Blvd, Little Neck
|Popular items
|Calamari Fritti O Piccante
|$16.00
|Vongole Oreganato
|$15.00
|Timballo Siciliana
|$22.00
More about Bangkok Avenue
NOODLES
Bangkok Avenue
253-21 Northern Blvd, Little Neck
|Popular items
|Pad Thai Boran
|$18.00
Stir fried thin rice noodles encased in an egg omelette w/ jumbo prawn, shrimp, peanuts, dried shrimp, shallot, bean sprouts, scallion, egg, sweet radish, bean curd
|Curry Puff
|$8.00
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip
|Crispy Spring Roll
|$6.00
(V) Fried vegetables spring rolls with plum sauce