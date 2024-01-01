Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Little Neck

Little Neck restaurants
Little Neck restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Rokstar Chicken - Douglaston

242-02 61st Ave, Douglaston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Garlic Calamari$14.99
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
More about Rokstar Chicken - Douglaston
Item pic

 

Bangkok Avenue

253-21 Northern Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$15.00
Crispy golden fried calamari, Thai sweet chili sauce
More about Bangkok Avenue

