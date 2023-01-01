Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Little Neck

Go
Little Neck restaurants
Toast

Little Neck restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Rokstar Chicken - Douglaston

242-02 61st Ave, Douglaston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$13.99
rice, kimchi, spam, onion
More about Rokstar Chicken - Douglaston
Item pic

 

Bangkok Avenue

253-21 Northern Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Khao Klook Kapraow Khai Dow (Basil Fried Rice)$14.00
(Spicy) Traditional Thai basil fried rice with garlic, chili, onion, long hot pepper and basil, topped with fried egg and crispy fried chili
Thai Crabmeat Fried Rice$26.00
Fried Rice, Jumbo lump crabmeat, garlic, scrambled egg, scallion, cilantro, onion
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Fried rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallions, egg
More about Bangkok Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Little Neck

Chili

Dumplings

Map

More near Little Neck to explore

Bayside

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Great Neck

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Queens Village

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elmont

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2358 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1291 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (514 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (989 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston