Fried rice in Little Neck

Rokstar Chicken - Douglaston
242-02 61st Ave, Douglaston
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$13.99
rice, kimchi, spam, onion
Bangkok Avenue
253-21 Northern Boulevard, Queens
|Khao Klook Kapraow Khai Dow (Basil Fried Rice)
|$14.00
(Spicy) Traditional Thai basil fried rice with garlic, chili, onion, long hot pepper and basil, topped with fried egg and crispy fried chili
|Thai Crabmeat Fried Rice
|$26.00
Fried Rice, Jumbo lump crabmeat, garlic, scrambled egg, scallion, cilantro, onion
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.00
Fried rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallions, egg