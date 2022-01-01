Douglaston restaurants you'll love
Douglaston's top cuisines
Must-try Douglaston restaurants
More about Il Bacco
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Il Bacco
253-24 Northern Blvd, Little Neck
|Popular items
|Chicken
|Timballo Siciliana
|$22.00
|1/2 Pasta
|$12.00
More about Bangkok Avenue
NOODLES
Bangkok Avenue
253-21 Northern Blvd, Little Neck
|Popular items
|Chicken Satay
|$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken tenders on skewers. Served with toasted bread, peanut sauce, cucumber vinaigrette dip
|Tom Yum
|$8.00
(GF) (Mild) Featuring a spicy, tart, highly aromatic broth. The broth is a lively blend of shrimp stock, lime juice, and chili-tamarind paste, punctuated with crushed hot chilies and mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, aromatic leaves and herbs
|Crispy Spring Roll
|$7.00
(V) Fried vegetables spring rolls with plum sauce