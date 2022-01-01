Calamari in Douglaston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Douglaston restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Il Bacco
253-24 Northern Blvd, Little Neck
Avg 4.2
(1036 reviews)
Calamari Fritti O Piccante
$16.00
More about Il Bacco
NOODLES
Bangkok Avenue
253-21 Northern Blvd, Little Neck
Avg 4.6
(208 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$14.00
Crispy golden fried calamari, Thai sweet chili sauce
More about Bangkok Avenue
