Calamari in Douglaston

Douglaston restaurants
Douglaston restaurants that serve calamari

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Il Bacco

253-24 Northern Blvd, Little Neck

Avg 4.2 (1036 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Fritti O Piccante$16.00
More about Il Bacco
NOODLES

Bangkok Avenue

253-21 Northern Blvd, Little Neck

Avg 4.6 (208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$14.00
Crispy golden fried calamari, Thai sweet chili sauce
More about Bangkok Avenue
