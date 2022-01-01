Go
Little O's

OHSO inspired, Employee owned. Some of your OHSO favorites, with some of our own stuff as well, with the same neighborhood hang out vibe you've grown to love.

PIZZA

521 w McDowell • $$

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Burger (togo)$12.50
4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, BBQ Sauce
Cheese Please (togo)$12.50
classic red sauce, little O's cheese blend, fresh mozzarela
Large Marge (togo)$14.50
spicy red sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced basil, heirloom tomatoes
Meat Me (togo)$14.50
Little O's cheese blend, classic red sauce, sliced pepperoni, crumbled italian sausage, crushed spicy meatball
Little O's Burger (togo)$10.00
4 oz burger patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, OHSO sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce
Angry Bird (togo)$12.50
Fried chicken breast marinated in buffalo sauce, King's Hawaiian bun, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded lettuce
AZ Burger (togo)$12.50
4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, jalapeño cream cheese, poblano aioli, crispy onion strings
Elote (togo)$14.50
Chipotle white sauce, corn, cotija cheese, Chile powder, cilantro, onion, elote sauce
The Pretzel Tree (togo)$11.50
Two large salted pretzels, IPA mustard, green chili cheese dip,
Buffalo Cauliflower (togo)$10.50
crispy caulifower florets, buffalo sauce, shredded carrot, blue chesse crumbles, ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

521 w McDowell

Phoenix AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
