little on mountain

neighborhood eatery

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

1046 Mountain Ave

Avg 4.7 (285 reviews)

Popular Items

greens$12.00
native hill spicy greens, hazelnuts, ramps
Family Meal per person$15.00
today's family meal: bone marrow burger with fries
thursday's family meal$15.00
chicken alfredo, salad
bone marrow burger$15.00
grilled onions, dijon aioli, chips
Jodar Eggs 1 Dozen$4.55
butterscotch pot de creme$9.00
with salted caramel
bourbon old fashioned - bottle$22.00
elevation 5003 distillery bourbon, weller special reserve, angostura bitters
little breakfast$12.00
two eggs, sausage, bacon or avocado, hashbrowns, greens
side hashbrowns$3.00
egg sandwich$9.00
soft scrambles, chives, cheese
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1046 Mountain Ave

Fort Collins CO

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
