Little Owl

Henrietta Hudson

No reviews yet

Henrietta Hudson is New York City's premiere queer human bar built by lesbians.

Please help us during this difficult time by purchasing a gift card.

Angel Drive:

$500 Gift Card - Brick on Our Wall

$1000 Gift Card - Brick + Lifetime Cover Keychain

$1500 - Private Event (email us) + Brick

$2000 - Private Event + Lifetime Cover + Brick

Founded in 1991 we have served the LGBTQ community world wide offering the finest in service and events.

Private Event: 20 People with a 3-hour Premium Open Bar. If you purchase, email us at henihudson@gmail.com

