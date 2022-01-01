Go
Toast

Little Owl

A West Village gem with a big porkchop and an even bigger heart. Seasonal Mediterranean cuisine by Chef Joey Campanaro.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

90 Bedford Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (5569 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled & Roasted Corn$15.00
spicy Mexican style
Crispy Bell & Evans Chicken$32.00
asparagus home fries, lemon, dijon, garlic, sherry
Sunflower Salad$16.00
golden beets, seeds, bibb, parmesan, sherry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$15.00
parmesan croutons
Tagliatelle Kale Pesto$17.00
pine nuts, parmesan, basil, garlic
Gravy Meatball Sliders$15.00
three little owl originals
Graham Cracker Cheesecake$12.00
agave blueberry sauce
8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries$21.00
American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun
8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries$21.00
American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun
Eggplant Parmigiana$17.00
breaded and baked, marinara, arugula
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

90 Bedford Street

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

L'Artusi

No reviews yet

West Village mainstay with craveable Italian pasta + more.

City Winery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Beer Garage - West Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Henrietta Hudson

No reviews yet

Henrietta Hudson is New York City's premiere queer human bar built by lesbians.
Please help us during this difficult time by purchasing a gift card.
Angel Drive:
$500 Gift Card - Brick on Our Wall
$1000 Gift Card - Brick + Lifetime Cover Keychain
$1500 - Private Event (email us) + Brick
$2000 - Private Event + Lifetime Cover + Brick
Founded in 1991 we have served the LGBTQ community world wide offering the finest in service and events.
Private Event: 20 People with a 3-hour Premium Open Bar. If you purchase, email us at henihudson@gmail.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston