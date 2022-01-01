Little Owl
A West Village gem with a big porkchop and an even bigger heart. Seasonal Mediterranean cuisine by Chef Joey Campanaro.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
90 Bedford Street • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
90 Bedford Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
L'Artusi
West Village mainstay with craveable Italian pasta + more.
City Winery
Come in and enjoy!
The Beer Garage - West Village
Come in and enjoy!
Henrietta Hudson
Henrietta Hudson is New York City's premiere queer human bar built by lesbians.
Please help us during this difficult time by purchasing a gift card.
Angel Drive:
$500 Gift Card - Brick on Our Wall
$1000 Gift Card - Brick + Lifetime Cover Keychain
$1500 - Private Event (email us) + Brick
$2000 - Private Event + Lifetime Cover + Brick
Founded in 1991 we have served the LGBTQ community world wide offering the finest in service and events.
Private Event: 20 People with a 3-hour Premium Open Bar. If you purchase, email us at henihudson@gmail.com