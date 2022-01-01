Go
Little Owl the Townhouse

Welcome to Little Owl the Townhouse!

Popular Items

Delicata Vegetariana$7.00
fresh corn tortilla, squash, pepitas, grilled broccolini, pico de gallo, choice of salsa
Carnitas$7.00
fresh corn tortilla, spiced tender pork shoulder, pico de gallo, choice of salsa
Guacamole$14.00
tortilla chips, pico de gallo
Pollo Enchilado$7.00
fresh corn tortilla, marinated grilled chicken, pico de gallo, choice of salsa
Carne Asada$7.00
fresh corn tortilla, soy lime skirt steak, pico de gallo, choice of salsa
Al Pastor$7.00
fresh corn tortilla, tender braised pork, grilled pineapple, pico de gallo, choice of salsa
Grilled & Roasted Corn$12.00
spicy mexican style
Huevos a la Mexicana$7.00
fresh corn tortilla, organic eggs, onion, jalapeño, pico de gallo, choice of salsa
Rice & Beans$6.00
grandma style
Camaron a la Plancha$7.00
fresh corn tortilla, marinated shrimp, spicy slaw, mango salsa, pico de gallo, choice of salsa

Little Owl the Townhouse

New York NY

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
