Go
Toast

Little Pecan Bistro

Some Tastes Bring Your Smile!

296 washington st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smashed Cucumber Salad$3.75
Fresh Cucumber Lightly Smashed, Red Bell Pepper, Scallion, Sesame, Soy Ginger Dressing.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.45
Southern Style Fried Chicken Served on A Toasted Brioche Bun. Drizzled with Hot Honey and Cilantro/Lime Crema. Topped with Vinegar Slaw, Sesame Pickles and Pickled Jalapenos. (Fries or Salad is not included)
David's Favorite
Peanut Butter, Greek Yogurt, Spinach, Protein, Banana.
Triple Chocolate Cookie$2.75
Grilled Salmon with Garlic Green Beans$22.99
Fresh Parsley/Lemon zested Salmon Grilled, Sautéed Garlic Green Beans, healthy option!
Create Your Own$4.00
Pecan Pad Thai$13.75
Napa and Red Cabbage, Scrambled Egg, Carrots, Bell Pepper, Rice Noodles, Candied Pecans, Special Home Made Thai Peanut Sauce (It Can be Spicy to some Customers), Scallion.
See full menu

Location

296 washington st

Brighton MA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Umai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brighton Bodega

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Devlin's

No reviews yet

A Neighborhood Restaurant Located In Brighton Center With A Little Bit Of Downtown Uptown!

Porter Belly's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston