Go
Toast

Little Philly Cheesesteaks

Come in and enjoy!

475-B Wythe Creek Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
Mozzarella sticks serves with choice of Ranch dressing or Marinara sauce
Philly Cheesesteak (Meat and Cheese ONLY)$9.99
Chicken Philly (Meat and Cheese PLUS toppings)$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese plus your choice of toppings!
Chicken Souvlaki Gyro$8.25
Grilled Chicken marinaded in Greek spices, topped with our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion; wrapped in a warm pita
Cheeseburger$6.75
Our cheeseburgers are made with fresh angus beef, never frozen! Cheeseburgers are topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles.
D's Double Stack$9.95
Big D's favorite burger! Double cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon, cheese, and toppings on each patty!
Chicken Salad$9.95
Our grilled chicken salads contain lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Greek (Kalamata) olives, feta cheese, and seasoned grilled chicken. Served with a warm pita.
Philly Cheesesteak with Toppings (Meat and Cheese PLUS toppings)$10.99
Gyro$8.25
Authentic Gyro meat cut off of the spit, topped with our homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion wrapped in a warm pita
Can Soda$1.35
See full menu

Location

475-B Wythe Creek Road

Poquoson VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Crab and Purple Pig Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anna's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Captain Harrell's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TJ's Sports Tavern II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston