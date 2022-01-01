Go
Toast

Little Pie Company

Dessert made from scratch, using only fresh, honest, pure ingredients mixed together by hand—never any artificial preservatives. Simply good & ready to eat

PIES

424 W 43rd St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)

Popular Items

Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Our old-fashioned apple pie is low in sugar and bursting with flavor. It’s made with fresh golden delicious apples, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and covered with a light flaky crust. Serve warm with a scoop of cold vanilla ice cream.
Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie
It’s not your ordinary pie. Our signature pie is baked with hand-sliced Granny Smith apples, fresh sour cream and topped with brown sugar, cinnamon and walnut streusel.
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$9.50
Our Spring favorite! Savor this Strawberry Rhubarb pie as we relish spring's finest efforts. Filled with ripe fruit as if plucked from a country-fresh roadside stand and delicately enveloped by a golden brown lattice crust, our pie is bound to elicit spring smiles this month!
Banana Coconut Cream 5"$9.95
This dessert is filled with fresh banana slices and banana custard. Topped off with freshly whipped cream and toasted coconut, make this pie supreme. (5 inch serves 1-2)
Florida Key Lime Pie
Our Key Lime Pie, made with fresh key lime from a 75-year-old recipe, unlocks a sunburst of flavors. It’s sweet and tart, smooth and creamy. Serve chilled with fresh whipped cream.
Chicken Pot Pie 5"$9.95
This wholesome and hearty pie is filled with tender white chicken chunks and a mixture of fresh cream, peas, carrots and onions. Then baked just right.
Three-berry Pie
A taste revolution in and of itself, our blend of fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are simmered into a sweet confection and then topped with a superb lattice crust.
Mississippi Mud Pie
Romance the chocolate lover in all of us, this sinful seducer is made up of quality imported Belgian chocolate, brownie streusel and a chocolate glaze in a chocolate cookie crust. No wonder it flies off our shelves. Serve with freshly whipped cream or ice cream.
Pear Apple Crumb Pie
Crisply tart Granny Smith apples are a perfect match for subtly indulgent Anjou pears in our breezy Pear Apple Crumb treat. A hand-crimped cinnamon crumb topping lovingly brings it all home.
Southern Pecan Pie
A rich and tender crust is the perfect foil for this heavenly, not overly sweet, classic. The ratio of pecans to filling is generously balanced and a scoop of freshly whipped cream complements a warm slice.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

424 W 43rd St

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cha Pa's Noodles and Grill

No reviews yet

LOCATED IN HELL'S KITCHEN, CHA PA'S INSPIRED BY HIGH-QUALITY, HOME-STYLE VIETNAMESE INGREDIENTS.WE BRING THE BEST OF VIETNAMESE CUISINE TO MANHATTAN

Dutch Fred's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boqueria

No reviews yet

We love it when you call us Big Tapas!

Friedmans - Edison Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston