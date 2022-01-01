Little Prince
Come in and enjoy!
199 Prince St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
199 Prince St
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Il Corallo Trattoria
Come try our wonderful variety of fresh pastas with delicious sauces, wood fired pizzas and antipastos.
Caliente Cab Co
Come in and enjoy!
Saint Theo's
Come on in and enjoy!
Llama San
Come on in and enjoy!