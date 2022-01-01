Go
Little Prince

Inspired by the children's book it's named after, the restaurant is bright and filled with plants. The food is simple, satisfying, light and refined, with dishes baked in the wood oven and vegetables just hauled in from the nearby Santa Monica Farmers Market; while cocktails include a spiked horchata and a michelada. Word on the street is if you ask nicely, there are special off-menu pastries to be had.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

2424 Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (344 reviews)

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

2424 Main St

Santa Monica CA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
