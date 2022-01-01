Little Prince
Inspired by the children's book it's named after, the restaurant is bright and filled with plants. The food is simple, satisfying, light and refined, with dishes baked in the wood oven and vegetables just hauled in from the nearby Santa Monica Farmers Market; while cocktails include a spiked horchata and a michelada. Word on the street is if you ask nicely, there are special off-menu pastries to be had.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
2424 Main St • $$
Location
2424 Main St
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
