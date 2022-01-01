Go
Little Pub

Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In.
Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards
When you walk into Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you step through our doors, so stop on by and make yourself at home.
2133 Black Rock Turnpike

Popular Items

World's Best Chicken Tenders$8.00
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
Chop Chop Cobb$14.00
Mesclun greens, bacon bits, tomatoes, olives, hardboiled egg, avocado, and crumbled gorgonzola served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
French Fries$4.00
Potato puns are a-peeling.
Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap$15.00
Fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, and buttermilk ranch dressing
Ladder Wings$14.00
Crispy wings tossed in buffalo hot sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese
Cilantro-Lime Chicken$16.00
Grilled and sliced cilantro-lime marinated chicken breast, mesclun greens, corn, black beans, pico, sliced olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, served with a chipotle ranch dressing
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream
Build A Burger$12.00
Start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. there are no rules! it's your burger.
Little Pub Salad$14.00
Warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, apples, and garlic croutons served with a raspberry vinaigrette
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Paper thin shaved steak, american cheese, green peppers, caramelized onions, and chipotle aioli on a grinder roll
Location

2133 Black Rock Turnpike

Fairfield CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
