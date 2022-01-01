Go
Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In.
Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards
When you walk into Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you step through our doors, so stop on by and make yourself at home.
No reviews yet

Popular Items

Big Pretzel$10.00
butter basted and salted pretzel, honey mustard, cheese sauce
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
paper thin shaved steak, american cheese,
green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli
Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap$15.00
fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing
Build A Burger$12.00
start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed Angus beef and build it your way from the options below.
it's your burger. do what you want!
Cilantro-Lime Chicken$16.00
grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Farmers Market Spring Rolls$12.00
light and crunchy vegetable spring rolls with a sweet thai-chili dip
Ladder Company Hot Wings$14.00
crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce. side of celery and bleu cheese
Little Pub Salad$14.00
warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders!$8.00
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the Worlds Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
Sticky Nuggets$12.00
chunky chicken nuggets tossed in a super sticky General Tso's glaze
Location

1231 Boston Post Road

Old Saybrook CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
