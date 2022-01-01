Go
Toast

Little Pub

When you order from Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you order, so stop on by and make yourself at home.
Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards

9 Washington Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hail, Caesar Salad$15.00
Blackened chicken breast, romaine, garlic crotons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Cilantro-Lime Chicken$16.00
Grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Chick N' Chedda Wrap$15.00
Buffalo grilled chicken, fried cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, avocado, pico, mixed greens and our "heavy on the garlic" garlic aioli all wrapped up in a grilled flour tortilla
World's Best Chicken Tenders$8.00
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
Sticky Nuggets$12.00
Chicken Nuggets tossed in general tso sauce
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream
Build A Burger$12.00
Build Your Own Burger
start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. there are no rules! it's your burger.
Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap$15.00
Fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing
Baked Pretzel$10.00
A ginormous soft baked Bavarian pretzel served with our four cheese sauce and honey mustard.
Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
Shaved steak, green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli, on a grinder roll
See full menu

Location

9 Washington Parkway

Stratford CT

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beach House Grill New 2021

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cricket Car Hop

No reviews yet

Home of the famous Long Dog

PizzaCo

No reviews yet

PizzaCo is a craft Neo-Neapolitan pizza restaurant featuring local ingredients, craft beers and artisanal spirits from the nostalgic comfort of our repurposed garages.

Oar & Oak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston