Little Pub

Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home.
Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In.
Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards
When you walk into Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you step through our doors, so stop on by and make yourself at home.
26 Danbury Road

Popular Items

Philly Cheesteak$15.00
Shaved steak, american cheese, green peppers, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli, on a grinder roll
Chopped Cobb$14.00
Greens, bacon, tomatoes, olives, hard boiled egg, avocado, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Little Pub Salad$14.00
Warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons
Buttermilk Ranch Crunch Wrap$15.00
Fried chicken, tater tots, avocado, pico, cheddar jack, bbq sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing
Cilantro-Lime Chicken$16.00
Grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
World's Best Chicken Tenders$8.00
World's Best Crispy Chicken Tenders and French Fries. Why the World’s Best? Some kid told us that a while back and she seemed to know what she was talking about.
Baked Pretzel$10.00
A ginormous soft baked Bavarian pretzel served with our 5-cheese sauce and honey mustard.
Build A Burger$12.00
Build Your Own Burger: start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. There are no rules! It's your burger.
Ladder Company Two Wings$14.00
Crispy wings tossed in buffalo sauce with a side of celery and bleu cheese
Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap$15.00
Oven roasted turkey, "stove top" stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo
Location

26 Danbury Road

WIlton CT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
