Go
Toast

Little Red Schoolhouse

Come in and enjoy!

110 s Lincolnway • $

Avg 4.5 (126 reviews)

Location

110 s Lincolnway

North Aurora IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oberweis Dairy

No reviews yet

Share Happiness!

Oak Street Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Now - Aurora

No reviews yet

Best pizza in town...like for real, no lie

Nunu Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston