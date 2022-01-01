Go
Toast

Little Richard's BBQ

Come on in and enjoy!

916 South State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Garden Salad$9.50
All-American Burger$8.00
Regular Garden Salad$8.00
Chopped BBQ Plate$12.50
EXTRA Ranch$0.50
Smoked Chicken Plate$12.50
1 lb Chopped BBQ$15.00
CHOPPED BBQ SANDWICH$7.50
Little Richard's Wraps$9.00
Chopped BBQ Tray$10.50
See full menu

Location

916 South State Street

Yadkinville NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Garden Route Coffee 3 B&M

No reviews yet

Coffee with a Mission

Boone Doggies

No reviews yet

We're a family owned and operated smash burger and old fashioned hotdog joint. We're not fast food, we're fresh food made as fast we can!

Old Nick Williams Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Garden Route Coffee 1

No reviews yet

Coffee with a Mission!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston