Little River Pub and Deli
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
237 Reviews
$
7503 W Old Hwy 73
Townsend, TN 37882
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
7503 W Old Hwy 73, Townsend TN 37882
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Trailhead Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Backyard BBQ House
Come in and enjoy!
Riverstone Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Elvira's Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!