Little Rock bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Little Rock

Bark Bar image

HOT DOGS

Bark Bar

1201 S Spring St, Little Rock

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Corgi Tails$8.00
A full half pound of Soft Pretzel Bites served with creamy Beer Cheese
Spaniel Sundae$2.00
Peanut Butter, Whip Cream and a Treat in place of a cherry
Dog's Dog$2.00
All Beef Hot Dog cut up for your furry friend
More about Bark Bar
RCK TACO image

 

RCK TACO

415 E 3rd, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Charro Beans 8oz$3.44
A hearty bean soup with ham, chorizo, chopped franks and pinto beans
Burrito$9.44
Your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and salsa all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Roasted Mexican Corn 1pc$3.44
Roasted Corn with butter Mexican cream, chile powder, cheese and lime
More about RCK TACO
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe image

 

Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH$3.44
QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH is serve with - Toast , Sausage, Egg
Turkey Burger$8.44
ROCK CITY LEMONADE$1.44
More about Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe
The Fold image

TACOS

The Fold

3501 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock

Avg 4.1 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Habanero Queso
spicy white cheese dip
Guacamole
house made, topped with queso fresco
Steak Burrito$15.00
inside: sliced flank steak, mushrooms, caramelized onion, cheese
on top: queso, pico, queso fresco, cilantro
More about The Fold

