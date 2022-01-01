Little Rock BBQ restaurants you'll love
Shorty Smalls
11100 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock
|Monte Cristo
|$15.79
Ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheeses stuffed in two slices of Texas toast then battered and deep-fried. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with raspberry dipping sauce.
|Chicken Fried Steak (The Original)
|$19.99
A huge hand-breaded steak topped with country gravy and served with crisp seasoned french fries and creamy homemade cole slaw.
|World Famous Catfish
|$17.99
Shorty Small’s only serves USA farm-raised catfish, served with french fries, cole slaw and tarter sauce. Your choice of southered fried or blackened.
RCK TACO
415 E 3rd, Little Rock
|Charro Beans 8oz
|$3.44
A hearty bean soup with ham, chorizo, chopped franks and pinto beans
|Burrito
|$9.44
Your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and salsa all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
|Roasted Mexican Corn 1pc
|$3.44
Roasted Corn with butter Mexican cream, chile powder, cheese and lime