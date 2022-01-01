Little Rock BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Little Rock

Shorty Smalls image

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Shorty Smalls

11100 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Monte Cristo$15.79
Ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheeses stuffed in two slices of Texas toast then battered and deep-fried. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with raspberry dipping sauce.
Chicken Fried Steak (The Original)$19.99
A huge hand-breaded steak topped with country gravy and served with crisp seasoned french fries and creamy homemade cole slaw.
World Famous Catfish$17.99
Shorty Small’s only serves USA farm-raised catfish, served with french fries, cole slaw and tarter sauce. Your choice of southered fried or blackened.
More about Shorty Smalls
RCK TACO image

 

RCK TACO

415 E 3rd, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Charro Beans 8oz$3.44
A hearty bean soup with ham, chorizo, chopped franks and pinto beans
Burrito$9.44
Your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and salsa all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Roasted Mexican Corn 1pc$3.44
Roasted Corn with butter Mexican cream, chile powder, cheese and lime
More about RCK TACO
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe image

 

Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH$3.44
QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH is serve with - Toast , Sausage, Egg
Turkey Burger$8.44
ROCK CITY LEMONADE$1.44
More about Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe

