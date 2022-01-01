Little Rock cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Little Rock

Community Bakery image

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.55
Tea size chocolate chip cookie
Sand Tart Cookie$0.55
Famous pecan and chocolate cookie
Iced Sugar Cookies - 1 Dozen$21.50
Dozen of our famous Iced Sugar Cookies
More about Community Bakery
Sushi Cafe West image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe West

11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$6.50
Arkansas Roll$14.00
The bomb$12.00
More about Sushi Cafe West
Soul Fish Cafe image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

306 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Catfish$14.50
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Regular Catfish$16.50
(3pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Smoked Chicken$11.25
A half chicken slow-cooked over hickory and served with corn bread and choice of one side
More about Soul Fish Cafe

