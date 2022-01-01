Little Rock cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Little Rock
More about Community Bakery
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.55
Tea size chocolate chip cookie
|Sand Tart Cookie
|$0.55
Famous pecan and chocolate cookie
|Iced Sugar Cookies - 1 Dozen
|$21.50
Dozen of our famous Iced Sugar Cookies
More about Community Bakery
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich*
|$2.95
Create your dream sammie!! You choose the breads and fixings.
|Iced Sugar Cookie*
|$1.80
Our famous Iced Sugar Cookie
|Sand Tart Cookie*
|$0.55
Famous pecan and chocolate cookie
More about Sushi Cafe West
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Cafe West
11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$6.50
|Arkansas Roll
|$14.00
|The bomb
|$12.00
More about Soul Fish Cafe
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
306 Main Street, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Small Catfish
|$14.50
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
|Regular Catfish
|$16.50
(3pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
|Smoked Chicken
|$11.25
A half chicken slow-cooked over hickory and served with corn bread and choice of one side