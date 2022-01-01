Little Rock sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Little Rock
More about Chi's Asian Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Chi's Asian Cafe
3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Sesame Chicken
|$12.00
|Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)
|$4.00
|General Gau’s Chicken
|$12.00
More about Rock City Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Chef Salad
|$7.44
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, boiled egg, turkey, ham, bacon crumbles & cheese
|Fried Chicken Sandwich on Bun
|$6.44
|#1 QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH
|$2.44
More about Sushi Cafe
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Cafe
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock
|Popular items
|The bomb
|$12.00
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
|Pan-Fried Dumpling
|$6.75
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1224 Main St, Little Rock
|Popular items
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$7.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeno, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
|VIP Roll
|$13.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Thriller Roll
|$12.95
(FRIED) Scary good! Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$7.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Thriller Roll
|$14.45
(FRIED) Scary good! Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.