Little Rock sushi restaurants you'll love

Little Rock restaurants
Must-try sushi restaurants in Little Rock

Chi's Asian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Chi's Asian Cafe

3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock

Avg 3.8 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sesame Chicken$12.00
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)$4.00
General Gau’s Chicken$12.00
More about Chi's Asian Cafe
Rock City Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Rock City Kitchen

1515 W 7th, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chef Salad$7.44
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, boiled egg, turkey, ham, bacon crumbles & cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich on Bun$6.44
#1 QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH$2.44
More about Rock City Kitchen
Sushi Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe

5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The bomb$12.00
Miso Soup$3.50
Pan-Fried Dumpling$6.75
More about Sushi Cafe
Rock N Roll Sushi image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1224 Main St, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Crab Wontons$7.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeno, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.
VIP Roll$13.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Thriller Roll$12.95
(FRIED) Scary good! Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California Roll$7.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Thriller Roll$14.45
(FRIED) Scary good! Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Sushi Cafe West image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Cafe West

11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120, Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$6.50
Arkansas Roll$14.00
The bomb$12.00
More about Sushi Cafe West

