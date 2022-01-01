Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Little Rock

Go
Little Rock restaurants
Toast

Little Rock restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Mickey's Cakes & Sweets

11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Personal Chocolate cake (8" single)$11.00
Mother’s Day Cake & Cupcakes Special Bundle$65.00
Our 8” Mother’s Day Cake + our 6ct Mother’s Day cupcake special.
Strawberry Cake pop (set of 6)$18.00
More about Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
Item pic

 

Fidel & Co East Village

500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vanilla Cake with Dark Chocolate Buttercream
Lemon Poppy Cake with Lemon Curd & Meringue
Cake$3.50
Slice of cake. Ask barista about the featured cake.
More about Fidel & Co East Village
Rock City Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Rock City Kitchen

1515 W 7th, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rock Cakes 2x (Hashbrowns)$2.44
Rock Cakes 2$2.44
More about Rock City Kitchen
Item pic

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
Takeout
Donut, White Icing Cake$1.00
Cake donut topped in white icing
More about Community Bakery
Item pic

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Donut- Plain Cake$1.20
Plain cake donut
Donut- Chocolate Cake$1.20
Cake donut covered in chocolate
Dessert Cake German Chocolate$24.95
** 24 Hour Notice required ** Same Day Check for availability **
6 inch two layer chocolate cake with CB German Chocolate Icing. serves 6-8
More about Community Bakery
Rock City Kitchen - Revenue Cafe image

 

Rock City Family

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ms. Faith's Famous Cakes$4.44
Rock Cakes 2x (Hashbrowns)$2.44
More about Rock City Family
Soul Fish Cafe image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

306 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Cake$5.25
Strawberry Cake$5.25
Caramel Cake$5.25
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Lulu's Seafood Kitchen image

 

Lulu's Seafood Kitchen

5911 R St, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cajun Cakes$10.00
More about Lulu's Seafood Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Little Rock

Beef Noodles

Jalapeno Poppers

Nachos

Chili

Lobsters

Pepper Steaks

Octopus

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Little Rock to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston