Cake in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve cake
More about Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
Mickey's Cakes & Sweets
11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a, Little Rock
|Personal Chocolate cake (8" single)
|$11.00
|Mother’s Day Cake & Cupcakes Special Bundle
|$65.00
Our 8” Mother’s Day Cake + our 6ct Mother’s Day cupcake special.
|Strawberry Cake pop (set of 6)
|$18.00
More about Fidel & Co East Village
Fidel & Co East Village
500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock
|Vanilla Cake with Dark Chocolate Buttercream
|Lemon Poppy Cake with Lemon Curd & Meringue
|Cake
|$3.50
Slice of cake. Ask barista about the featured cake.
More about Rock City Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
|Rock Cakes 2x (Hashbrowns)
|$2.44
|Rock Cakes 2
|$2.44
More about Community Bakery
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Donut, White Icing Cake
|$1.00
Cake donut topped in white icing
More about Community Bakery
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Donut- Plain Cake
|$1.20
Plain cake donut
|Donut- Chocolate Cake
|$1.20
Cake donut covered in chocolate
|Dessert Cake German Chocolate
|$24.95
** 24 Hour Notice required ** Same Day Check for availability **
6 inch two layer chocolate cake with CB German Chocolate Icing. serves 6-8
More about Rock City Family
Rock City Family
1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK
|Ms. Faith's Famous Cakes
|$4.44
|Rock Cakes 2x (Hashbrowns)
|$2.44
More about Soul Fish Cafe
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
306 Main Street, Little Rock
|Banana Cake
|$5.25
|Strawberry Cake
|$5.25
|Caramel Cake
|$5.25