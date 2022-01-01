Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve carrot cake

Fidel & Co East Village

500 Shall Ave Ste B, Little Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake with Brown Butter Cream Cheese
More about Fidel & Co East Village
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dessert Cake Carrot$24.95
** 24 Hour Notice required ** Same Day Check for availability **
6 inch two layer carrot cake with cream cheese icing. serves 6-8
Add inscription information. Inscriptions on cakes may be a MAXIMUM of 6 words
More about Community Bakery

