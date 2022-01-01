Chicken salad in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
At The Corner
201 E Markham St, Little Rock
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.00
mixed greens, fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, candied jalapenos, croutons, ranch
FRENCH FRIES
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.44
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion in a wrap w/ a side of seasoned kettle chips
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.65
Our famous Taragon Chicken Salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on a buttery croissant. Comes with chips or baby carrots
Rock City Family
1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.44
Includes Seasoned Chips
