Chicken sandwiches in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
At The Corner
201 E Markham St, Little Rock
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, candied jalapenos, honey mustard on bun. Served w/ home fries
FRENCH FRIES
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
|Fried Chicken Sandwich on Bun
|$6.44
COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES
Community Bakery
1200 Main Street, Little Rock
|Grilled Italian Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Seasoned chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise served on Ciabatta bun. Comes with chips or baby carrots
|Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.65
Our famous Taragon Chicken Salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on a buttery croissant. Comes with chips or baby carrots