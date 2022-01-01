Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Little Rock

Little Rock restaurants
Little Rock restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

At The Corner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

At The Corner

201 E Markham St, Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, candied jalapenos, honey mustard on bun. Served w/ home fries
More about At The Corner
Rock City Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Rock City Kitchen

1515 W 7th, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich on Bun$6.44
More about Rock City Kitchen
Item pic

COOKIES • BAGELS • TACOS • DONUTS • CAKES

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Italian Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Seasoned chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise served on Ciabatta bun. Comes with chips or baby carrots
Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.65
Our famous Taragon Chicken Salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on a buttery croissant. Comes with chips or baby carrots
More about Community Bakery
Item pic

 

Rock City Family

1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.44
Includes Seasoned Chips
Freddie Jeans Chicken Sandwich$7.44
Includes Seasoned Waffle Fries
More about Rock City Family

